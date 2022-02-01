A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was kicked and punched by around five men in a car park in Newmarket last night.

Police were called to The Rookery shopping centre, also known as The Guineas, in Fred Archer Way, at around 9pm after reports of an assault.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the attack.

The assault took place at The Rookery in Newmarket

He has since been discharged with no serious injuries.

The police cordon which was in place has now been lifted.