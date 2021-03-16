A Newmarket man who was thousands of pounds in debt was found hanged in woodland just outside the town.

David Blackmore, 62, was found dead by a dog walker in woodland just off Chippenham Road on July 28 last year, an inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard yesterday.

At his Crockfords Road home Pc Paul Abbot found paperwork in the kitchen, and as part of that bundle of documents it revealed a loan recovery agency had demanded £15,000 from him.

A Newmarket man who was thousands of pounds in debt was found hanged in woodland just outside the town. Picture of Suffolk Coroner's Court by Mark Westley.

Mr Blackmore also left instructions for his funeral along with a bundle of cash, his mobile phone, his car keys, and instructions of how to contact other family members.

There was also a letter dated in July of that year about the non-payment of rent, the inquest was told.

Carol Brand, his sister, told the inquest that Mr Blackmore was a ‘lonely person with no friends to speak of’ and that he never mentioned suicide in his life but she ‘always had a feeling he might do something like that’.

At the end of the 12 minute inquest, corner Daniel Sharpstone concluded he died as a result of suicide. Picture of Suffolk Coroner's Court by Mark Westley.

Summarising her statement, Mr Sharpstone said: “She felt he was always in quite a low mood and quite a depressed person. She stated he was always financially unstable and lived hand to mouth most of the time.”

A post mortem found he had died as a result of hanging.

At the end of the 12 minute inquest, coroner Daniel Sharpstone concluded he died as a result of suicide.

“He had a history of social isolation and societal stresses, including owing money and Covid lockdown, and often felt depressed,” he said.

“He left a final note and therefore it's clear that he intended and forsaw the consequences of his actions.”

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here.

For more information on how we can report on inquests, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket