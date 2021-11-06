From the lively atmosphere to the delectable food, Mangiare seems to get it right every time.

Rated as the number one Italian restaurant in Newmarket on Tripadvisor, it is easy to see why.

With mains from as little as £7.50, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a good meal.

Mangiare in Newmarket.

As soon as you walk through the door, staff greet you with a friendly smile and a kind manner that is extended throughout your visit.

Being sat near the open kitchen is a great location to be as you watch chefs craft your meal with skill and flair.

Once seated at your table the only thing that might give you pause for thought is choosing what to eat, every time you think you know what you want something else will catch your eye.

Caramelised Onion and Cheese Pizza Garlic Bread from Mangiare.

Even if you are more of a dessert person, the starters here should not be missed.

A personal favourite has to be the Caramelised Onion and Cheese Garlic Pizza Bread, which is as close to heaven you can get in a meal.

A close second is easily the Antipasto Misto, a combination of Italian meats with buffalo mozzarella and rocket topped with a balsamic glaze.

If the starters haven't filled you up, the mains certainly will.

Antipasto Misto starter from Mangiare.

For those who are picky about their pasta, you need not worry, as you are given a host of choices from tagliatelle to fusilli to customise your meal.

As a lover of cheese, the Pollo Al Forno has it all, the mozzarella-topped tomato and speck chicken is cooked to perfection along with crispy rosemary potatoes. If this meal was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing it would be getting 10s across the board.

For those with a smaller appetite the Pollo Al Marsala is packed with flavour, topped with mushrooms, asparagus and marsala sauce, this chicken option will leave you wanting more.

Pollo Al Forno from Mangiare.

The menu can easily be customised to suit a range of dietary requirements with staff being more than happy to accommodate for all.

The elegant décor and flavourful food, means Mangiare is worth the visit time and time again.

Pollo Al Marsala from Mangiare.

Mangiare Ristorante

Food: *****

Drink: ****

Décor: *****

Staff: *****

Price: *****

Ratings out of five

