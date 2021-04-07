A Newmarket man who was handed a three year sentence last year after pointing what appeared to be a handgun at police officers is wanted.

Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, is wanted in connection with breaching a licence and is also wanted on recall to prison.

The 44 year old is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with blue eyes.

Phillip Emery. (45927915)

In March last year Emery, then of Fordham Road, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Cambridge Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and a burglary and a theft that were committed in Suffolk.

He was sentenced after admitting his part of a stand off with police officers the year before.

During a police raid at a property in Fordham Road he refused to get off the roof, and pointed what looked like a black handgun at police officers.

And in 2017 Emery was convicted of blackmail, affray, criminal damage and two counts of theft.

Today a Suffolk Police spokesman warned members of the public not to approach him.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Emery, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101," the spokesman said.

Emery also has connections to the Ely area in Cambridgeshire.

