Search for Newmarket TT Nails customer who left without paying

By Kaia Nicholl
Published: 13:28, 29 March 2023
A woman who failed to pay a nail salon after she received a manicure is being sought by police.

The incident took place between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on March 8 at TT Nails in Newmarket.

The woman had a manicure, which cost £50, but then left the store without paying.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to share information with the police on the online portal, quoting reference number 37/17344/23.

