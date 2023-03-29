Search for Newmarket TT Nails customer who left without paying
Published: 13:28, 29 March 2023
| Updated: 14:04, 29 March 2023
A woman who failed to pay a nail salon after she received a manicure is being sought by police.
The incident took place between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on March 8 at TT Nails in Newmarket.
The woman had a manicure, which cost £50, but then left the store without paying.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to share information with the police on the online portal, quoting reference number 37/17344/23.