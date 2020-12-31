Endurance athlete Ben Blowes is set to enter the New Year knowing he has banked more than £100,000 for charity after setting out to run a marathon every day in December.

Ben, 47, ran over the finishing line at Godolphin Stables in Newmarket's Snailwell Road after a herculean month-long fundraising campaign, which has so far raised around £140,000 for children's cancer charity Tom's Trust.

"I feel relieved it's over and we got through it safely and without any major injuries," Ben told Suffolk News moments after he finished his final marathon earlier today.

Ben Blowes crosses the line with his two sons Spencer and Joel.

Ben was forced to walk his route using crutches yesterday after an injury early suffered on in his challenge got worse - the 26 mile route took him more than 11 hours - but today he ran.

The Pride of Britain nominee, who lives in Gazeley, just outside Newmarket, and is a veteran of more than 30 marathons and ultra marathons, but said this was his toughest challenge to date.

"It's just relentless. Running one marathon is hard enough on its own but having that in the back of your mind, you've got to go out and do it again," he said.

Ben Blowes has raised more than £100,000 for cancer charity Tom's Trust.

"All I've done in December is run, thinking about running, and then get ready to run again the next morning so it's just been crazy."

As he crossed the finish line he was greeted by his two sons Spencer and Joel.

Throughout his runs, which have seen him jog through Newmarket and its surrounding villages, hundreds of people have come out of their homes to cheer him on.

Cllr Michael Jefferys, town mayor, hailed Ben as Newmarket's hero just after he crossed the final finishing line.

"It's a remarkable achievement to show that commitment and determination to go on day after day and hearing about his injury, I didn't know how he was ever going to do it, and he came through as strong as ever," he said.

Ben more than tripled his target to raise £31,000 for Tom's Trust, with the money now set to be used to help children suffering from cancer.

Debs Whiteley, who set up the charity with husband Andrew, said Ben was 'completely inspirational'.

Ben Blowes with Cllr Michael Jefferys, mayor of Newmarket, at the finishing line.

"It's the most incredible thing I have ever seen done, and his fundraising is just ridiculous. He's raised enough money to help 135 children and their families next year," said Debs.

"It's been a proper community fundraiser - it's what community is all about. In a really dark time when we're all getting locked up again Ben has been an inspiration to so many people," she said.

Tom's Trust is a Cambridgeshire-based charity was founded in 2011 by Andrew and Debs Whiteley, whose only son Tom died of a brain tumour when he was just nine. At the time the family desperately needed more psychological support they found there was almost none and set out to ensure that in future it would be available in Tom’s name.

