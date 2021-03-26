A town and district councillor has said he had been left ‘disappointed’ with the amount of work being done to develop Newmarket’s market.

Cllr James Lay told Newmarket Town Council on Monday that Haverhill’s market had many more stalls than the High Street’s.

“I don’t think that we have had enough support as a town to re-develop the market,” said the town and West Suffolk councillor. “I find it very disappointing that we as a district council haven’t got more involved in promoting your market as a marketplace.”

Newmarket's High Street Market (45523115)

And Cllr Julie De’Ath also criticised the district’s approach to the market. “We have been stymied somewhat by West Suffolk not wanting at the moment the town council getting involved with the market because it’s their baby,” she said.

Cllr Lay said he had been to other markets in the district to see what they were doing better than Newmarket, and what ‘we ought to be doing to regrow our market’.

Cllr Susan Glossop, West Suffolk’s cabinet member for growth, said markets during coronavirus lockdown were only able to provide essential goods.

Newmarket's High Street Market (45523109)

“Thanks to the confidence of traders and customers, we are looking forward to non-essential stalls returning on or around April 12,” she said.

“The market is an integral part of the High Street shop local offer and partners, and to improve the fortunes of the market West Suffolk Council invested to relocate it from Market Square in 2018.”

She added there was a range of activities promoting the market and a new ‘Makers Market’ which is set to start in June.

Newmarket's High Street Market (45523112)

“We look forward to seeing Newmarket market go from strength to strength,” she said.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket