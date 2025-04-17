Masked men who stole £30,000 worth of stock during a Christmas Eve raid on a phone shop have been sentenced.

Three South London men entered the Vodafone store in Newmarket’s High Street on December 24 where they pushed staff into a storage room and threatened a female employee.

Two of the raiders stuffed about £30,000 of stock into a large grey bag before fleeing.

Samuel Zebo. Picture: Suffolk Police

A coordinated effort between Suffolk, Essex, and the Metropolitan Police led to their vehicle being stopped shortly after the theft with about 50 devices being recovered.

All three were arrested and charged and appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, April 11 for sentencing.

Samuel Zebo, 21, of Gorman Road, Woolwich, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years.

Jevan Davis. Picture: Suffolk Police

Jevan Davis, 26, of Gilbert Road, Belvedere, admitted burglary and was also jailed for three years.

Bobby Ezeoba, 26, of Plumstead Common Road, Plumstead, pleaded guilty to theft and was given an 18-month community order, 250 hours’ unpaid work, fined £1,000 and disqualified from driving for eight months for having no insurance.

Detective Inspector Cat Thompson, of West CID at Bury St Edmunds, said: “These defendants travelled to Suffolk to commit crime but were thwarted by swift and effective co-operation between ourselves and colleagues in Essex and the Met.

“Hopefully, this sentencing will send a strong message to others considering the same.”