Health secretary Matt Hancock was in Newmarket today to officially open Oakfield Surgery's new base at the town's community hospital in Exning Road.

The surgery's relocation to the new £1.3 million extension is the first phase of a wider ranging initiative to develop the much loved former general hospital into a health and well-being hub for the people of the town and its surrounding villages.

GP partner Dr Nick Rayner, who is also executive chairman of Suffolk Primary Care and clinical director of East Suffolk Primary Care Network, said the new surgery was nearly twice as big as the previous one in Vicarage Road with a capacity for 12,000 patients nearly 5,000 more than currently registered.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was in Newmarket to officially open Oakfield Surgery's new base at the town's community hospital(42327409)

The current staff team includes five GPs, a nurse practitioner, three community nurses, a paramedic and healthcare assistants.

Anni Folan-White, partner at Ingleton Wood in Cambridge the property and construction consultancy involved in the design of the building, said: “The building was designed to respond to the desires of the surgery and to comply with the current healthcare and British standards, whilst providing up-to-date clinical facilities for patients.

“Consideration of the existing hospital site, budget and best provision of space was at the forefront of the design. However, the insulation and thermal performance of the building construction and the connection to existing hospital systems ensured future energy costs are low and with minimum plant installed, ongoing maintenance costs are greatly reduced.

“By sharing adjacent buildings and improving parking, this has provided real value to the hospital and surgery by reducing space and overall costs of the project.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket