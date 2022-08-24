Matt Hancock has said he is 'delighted' that National Highways is looking into possible A14 repairs.

The West Suffolk MP has also welcomed the 'much needed' government-owned company's commitment to improve the roads around junction 37 at Newmarket.

Mr Hancock raised the issues with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps after initial conversations with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which highlighted significant traffic build ups around junctions 37 and 38.

In a letter to Mr Shapps, he said that whilst National Highways completed its formal period of engagement on the Strategic Road Network Initial Report (SRNIR) on December 31, 2021, investment was still needed at junctions.

He requested the junctions be included in the department's Road Investment Strategy 3.

Co-signed by South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, the letter also highlighted the economic and safety benefits of the improvements.

The Department for Transport wrote back confirming the A14 will now be looked at.

They stated: "Running parallel to this wider strategic work and evidence collated to date, National Highways has identified a number of locations across the network where there is a need for early feasibility studies for improvements.

"This includes junctions 37 and 38 of the A14, where the company is undertaking a short study.

"This early assessment work will identify the nature of current and future problem(s) on these sections of the network based on existing evidence.

"National Highways will be delivering an improvement to J37 shortly, which will include installation of traffic signals at the top of the eastbound off slip. This work is developer-funded and fulfils a planning condition that National Highways recommended to the planning authority associated with a development on the Newmarket side of the junction," they added.

Matt Hancock said: "I welcome these improvements and support further research into where more work is required on our transport network. It's a fantastic step forward and investment to our regional infrastructure is essential.

"I will continue speaking to the Transport Secretary, as well as all the other relevant authorities, to not only raise any issues, but to fight for better funding and improved transport infrastructure for West Suffolk."