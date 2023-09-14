Less than a year after appearing on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! the MP for West Suffolk is set to return to television screens.

Matt Hancock, now an independent MP after he was suspended by the Conservative Party, is one of the contestants in Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Filming in Vietnam took place before his stint in the Australian jungle last year.

MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

The former health secretary will be appearing alongside other celebrities from reality programmes: The Only Way is Essex and Love Island.

Melinda Messenger, Gareth Thomas, Michelle Heaton and Gareth Gates, are some of his fellow competitors in the show which pushes celebrities to their limits, both physically and mentally.

In the trailer Mr Hancock can be seen dragging himself through mud, taking part in a fight and being interrogated by the notoriously tough SAS instructors.

MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock. Photo: Mark Westley

At the end of 2022 Mr Hancock announced he will not stand in the next general election.

The MP was suspended by the Conservative Party in November 2023, after joining the cast of ITV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will be shown on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9.30pm. It then continues every Sunday at 9pm, from October 1.