West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has spoken of the special place Newmarket had in the Queen's heart while laying a wreath at her statue in the town today.

Mr Hancock had earlier been to the memorial hall in Newmarket town centre to sign the books of condolences before laying a wreath at her statue near the entrance to Rowley Mile racecourse.

"I first met the Queen in Newmarket at the Day Centre, where my daughter gave her a posy of flowers, which is actually her earliest memory," said Mr Hancock.

Matt Hancock MP lays flowers at the statue of Queen Elizabeth II Picture: Mecha Morton

"I met her again when she opened the Horse Racing Museum, and while she was great with all the people, as she always is, she was overjoyed and most keen to meet the retired race horses.

"She really did have a special place in her heart for Newmarket and horses and visited us as often as she could.

"That's something we can be very proud of as a town and is an important part of her great legacy."

Speaking on behalf of Newmarket Town Council, Newmarket's mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter said: "It was with deep sorrow that we heard the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of councillors serving Newmarket Town Council, as well as residents of our town, we send our sincere condolences to all members of the Royal family at this sad time."

Books of condolence have been opened at the memorial hall which residents are invited to sign between 9am and 8pm. They will remain open until the end of the day following the Queen's funeral.

As a mark of respect the flag at the memorial hall, which bears the name of the Queen's great grandfather, Edward V11, is being flown at half mast. Floral tributes can be left at the Queen's statue in Birdcage Walk or at the front of the memorial hall from where they will be taken to the statue.

