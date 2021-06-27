Matt Hancock has reportedly left his wife of 15 years as he plans to 'set up home' with his advisor Gina Coladangelo.

The love life of the West Suffolk MP has been under the microscope since Friday, when images of him kissing Mrs Coladangelo in his private office - and breaking social distancing rules that he helped to create - surfaced.

Video footage leaked from the Department of Health showed Mr Hancock checking if the coast was clear before the pair, who are both married with three children, shared a passionate embrace.

The footage was taken on May 6 - 11 days before the ban on hugging was to be lifted.

At the time, government guidance also stated that people should stay two metres apart, avoid meeting other households indoors, and 'keep their distance from anyone not in their household'.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Hancock told his wife Martha that he was leaving her on Thursday night, immediately after he learnt that the affair was going to be exposed.

It reported that his wife had no idea of the affair and that she had considered their marriage to be 'happy and stable'.

He is also said to have woken up the couple's youngest child, aged eight, to break the news of the separation.

The 42 year old is now facing questions about how long the affair has been going on, with one friend having told The Sunday Times it 'started recently' and other insiders having said it had been going on 'for months'.

In a resignation letter addressed to the prime minister, Mr Hancock apologised to his family and loved ones and said he needed to 'be with my children at this time'.

He said: "The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis."

