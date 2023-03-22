The MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock has again criticised plans for a 2,792 acre solar farm near Newmarket.

Despite being a supporter of solar energy, Mr Hancock said the Sunnica Project is 'in the wrong place' and should be 'sent back to the drawing board'.

Speaking as part of a commons debate on large solar farms, the former Health Secretary said: "As a supporter of solar energy, isn’t the central point that if local support isn’t there for projects because they’re in the wrong place then actually we’ll undermine support for renewable energy."

Matt Hancock at a Sunnica protest march to Worlington. Picture: Mark Westley

He continued: "In my constituency, I’ve supported many solar projects and continue to support them now but the Sunnica project goes right around villages, it destroys local amenity, and the consultation has been woeful and both county and local councils are against it.

"Isn’t it precisely the point that if you support solar, you should support it in the right place and not rub people’s backs up with terrible consultation from projects that should be sent back to the drawing board."

Current plans would see the farm be spread over four sites in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

These include Sunnica East A, located on land north of Freckenham and south-east of Isleham, and Sunnica B, situated between Freckenham, Worlington and Red Lodge.

Today Suffolk County Council have again deemed the Sunnica proposals as 'unacceptable' ahead of final comments being presented to the Planning Inspectorate.

Cllr Richard Rout, Deputy Leader of Suffolk County Council said: "I previously stated that this was the poorest application I have dealt with to date.

"There has been some positive progress with the applicant, but unfortunately the proposals still do not meet the standards we, and local communities, would expect from a project on this scale."

Cllr Rout continued: "From monitoring ecology, to HGV access, we have submitted over 60 pages of comments on the proposal, the majority of which details how it falls short of acceptable levels.

"Suffolk County Council is fully behind the Government’s ambitions for a low carbon future, and we have our own net zero by 2030 target.

"But as it stands, this application is not the answer, which would permanently change a unique landscape shaped by agriculture and horse racing."

The formal examination process of the application began last year and is set to conclude on March 28.

A report and recommendation will then be sent to the Secretary of State, who is expected to make a final decision on the project later this year.