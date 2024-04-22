Matt Hancock will take his fight for universal screening for neurodivergent conditions to Parliament this week.

The West Suffolk MP’s Neurodivergent Conditions (Screening and Teacher Training) Bill will be read in the House of Commons tomorrow.

With the bill, he hopes to ensure screening for conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism is in every primary school and to increase provisions for teacher training relating to such conditions.

The former health secretary said this fight was inspired by his own struggles and how he hid his own dyslexia for nearly 20 years.

He ran this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for the Accessible Learning Foundation (ALF), a body he founded in October in the hopes of promoting early identification of such conditions and offering better support for those affected in school, prison or workplaces.

Mr Hancock described the bill as an opportunity for MPs to unite behind support for all children.

He said: “I believe early identification is the key to ensuring no neurodivergent child is left behind. The positive impact of promoting early intervention and better teacher training could be immense.

“One in seven of us are neurodivergent. But shamefully, being a member of the identified neurodivergent club is often reserved for the wealthy. I am determined to address that with this bill.”

Mr Hancock’s new bill is an extension of the Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.

He has spent the past two years campaigning for universal screening in primary schools in the hopes of ensuring no child leaves secondary school without knowing if they are neurodivergent.

Mr Hancock said one in five children would leave school not knowing they have dyslexia. He said he only found out he had the condition while at university.

He felt this being identified was a ‘lightbulb’ moment which changed his life.

He said: “I believe every person deserves access to appropriate identification and support, regardless of their neurodivergent condition or circumstance.

“Only through identification can neurodivergent children get the help and support they not only need but deserve.”