Heath secretary Matt Hancock has started his fightback against claims he 'lied to everybody on multiple occasions', and told MPs he 'has been straight with people'.

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister's former top aide, made a series of explosive allegations yesterday, including that Mr Hancock lied to the public and should have been fired. But today the MP for West Suffolk told parliament the claims were not true.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons: “I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true, and that I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons (47616915)

"Every day, since I began working on the response to this pandemic last January, I’ve got up and asked what must I do to protect life. That is the job of a health secretary in a pandemic.”

Yesterday Mr Cummings said the health secretary should have been sacked for repeated failings throughout the pandemic during a marathon seven hour session of the science, technology and health committees.

He said Mr Hancock performed 'disastrously' below the standards expected and Mark Sedwell, the cabinet secretary, recommended the secretary of state should be sacked.

"I think he should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in Cabinet room and publicly," Mr Cummings told the committee session.

"There is no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people."

