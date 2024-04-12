Politician Matt Hancock is set to once again take on the London Marathon.

The MP for West Suffolk, including Newmarket and Haverhill, has confirmed he will take part in the fitness challenge on April 21.

The former health secretary will raise funds for the Accessible Learning Foundation (ALF), an organisation he set up in October to help those with neurodivergent conditions including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and autism.

Matt Hancock will run the London Marathon this year. Photo: Mark Westley

Making his announcement, Mr Hancock said neurodivergent people were overlooked and did not receive the support they deserved, especially during school years.

This can have disastrous consequences, he felt, with a disproportionate number of neurodivergent people falling into the ‘school-to-prison’ pipeline.

“This doesn’t need to happen and quite frankly, it shouldn’t happen. It really is a quiet scandal,” he said.

“I am excited to be running the London Marathon again in support of the Accessible Learning Foundation (ALF).

“It’s a cause very close to my heart – and will change the lives of thousands.”

Mr Hancock last took part in the London Marathon in 2021.

His Neurodivergent Conditions Screening Bill is set to be read in Parliament on April 23 and follows two years of Mr Hancock campaigning for universal screening for dyslexia in primary schools.

Mr Hancock said he had been passionate about advocating for ‘change in this area’.

He added: “I’m acutely aware that I’m one of the lucky ones but I believe that every person deserves access to appropriate identification and support, regardless of their neurodivergent condition or circumstance.

“Any money raised will go directly to ALF and will help fund their campaigns for early identification and better support for those with neurodivergent conditions.”