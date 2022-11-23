Matt Hancock's career as MP for West Suffolk is 'clearly over'.

That's the view of fellow Conservative Party member, county councillor and Hancock's friend, Andy Drummond.

In a letter to SuffolkNews' sister newspaper, the Newmarket Journal, Mr Drummond, West Suffolk Councillor for Newmarket West, Suffolk County Councillor for Newmarket and Red Lodge, said he understand the reasons the former health secretary is taking part in the game show, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Matt Hancock poses in the Australian jungle for the show

But he added that he felt the time was right for West Suffolk Conservative Association to find a replacement MP - and despite Hancock's claim that he wanted the public to see the ' person behind the politician', he hasn't been 'forgiven' by constituents.

Mr Drummond, deputy chair of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, wrote: "Famous, infamous, or a celebrity – how exactly would you describe Matt Hancock? I would describe him as my friend.

"I have known Matt since 2010 – we have campaigned for each other with much success. He extends to me the kindness of a man hug when we meet.

Suffolk County Councillor, Andy Drummond has known Hancock since 2010

"So, when I made my comment about a marsupial’s appendage it was made in jest rather than with abject disapproval.

"Let me be clear, West Suffolk Conservative Association (WSCA) officer group are unanimous in our condemnation of Matt for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, but I’ve come to terms with the situation over the last few weeks and I personally get why he is in there.

"I must admit to being a fan of the programme – we have watched it as a family since it started 20 years ago. But is it the place for a member of parliament? No.

"WSCA in no way condones Matt’s presence in ‘the jungle’, nor has anybody written to me to say that he has done the right thing, but as I said earlier, I get why he decided to put himself in the spotlight.

"Matt posts a lot on social media but since Covid and his resignation as Secretary of State the comments from respondents are quite simply, vile. The hatred is immense, and I feel his pain.

"But since his appearance on I’m a Celebrity there has been a sea change.

"Matt is, as I write, the most famous person in the country. He has repeatedly been on the front page of every newspaper for the past three weeks.

"And as I write I have no idea how this series will end, but he has acquitted himself to the nation with a combination of honesty, strength, bravery, humility, and resoluteness.

"He has won over the nation, and hopefully regained his own inner sanity – but has he gained the forgiveness of the residents of West Suffolk? Sadly, I don’t think so."

Mr Drummond added: "Matt’s career as our MP is clearly over.

"Exactly how it ends, I’m not sure, but I wish him well -– because he is my friend.

"As a Conservative I hope that at the next election, or byelection, we will return a Conservative MP, and to achieve that I ask for your patience.

"I will do everything I can to protect West Suffolk from a protest vote of dissent, but that will take a little time.

"Our MP, as well as representing their constituents in parliament is essentially responsible for implementing the laws of the land and I am confident that Matt will continue to do that for the moment and in the best interests of West Suffolk.

"But for other matters in Newmarket, I can assure you that both your county councillors – myself and Rachel Hood – remain ready to deal with your immediate constituency matters whatever they may be."

A spokesman for Matt Hancock said: "The second reading of Matt's Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I'm A Celebrity... finishes.

"By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people. Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.

"Matt's excellent team continue to deal with constituency matters, as they already do while he's in Westminster.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia - including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance."