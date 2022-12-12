Matt Hancock has labelled plans for a solar farm in West Suffolk as irrational and inappropriate.

Speaking at the planning inspectorate's examination process, the West Suffolk MP criticised the proposals for the Sunnica Energy Farm near Newmarket.

Plans put forward to construct a 2,972 acre solar farm on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border have also been slammed by local residents and councillors.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has slammed the Sunnica Energy Farm proposals. Picture: Mark Westley

"I represent 10 villages affected by this proposal, and of course the town of Newmarket. Fundamentally, this is an irrational plan to industrialise rural Suffolk," said Mr Hancock.

"This is not primarily a solar farm. It is primarily an industrial battery facility, with a solar farm attached.

"The primary purpose of this proposal is a battery farm in the middle of rural Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, which should probably be located at an industrial site if it is necessary."

Matt Hancock and Lucy Frazer, whose constituencies are affected by the proposals. Picture: Mark Westley

If approved, there will be five separate sites affected by the plans, each connected by underground electricity cables.

The development is considered a national strategic infrastructure project, meaning the Government will decide whether to approve the application or not.

The final decision is expected to be made late next year.

Mr Hancock added: "The position, the location and the proposals for these battery farms is absolute outrageous in my view, irrational and in the wrong place.

"The economics of the scheme, I understand, are also driven by the need for battery farms. Many acres of a battery farm, placed in the middle of what is a rural environment, is totally inappropriate.

"You only need to look at the map to understand this has not been put together with any consideration for the local area."