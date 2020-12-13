A Newmarket schoolboy who has raised hundreds of pounds to support the region’s air ambulances is holding an online auction for three luxury Christmas hampers as part of a school project.

Twelve-year-old Matteo Botti, who lives with his parents Marco and Lucie and younger sister Valentina at Prestige Place, in Snailwell Road, developed an interest in the emergency services at a very young age.

“We would often be woken up early in the morning by Matteo replicating the sounds of sirens, which wasn’t great,” said Lucie. “He saw the air ambulances landing at Newmarket quite a few times and was very interested in them.”

Matteo Botti, 12, with some of the hampers he is set to auction online to raise funds for air ambulance services. Picture by Mecha Morton

After seeing representatives of the East Anglian Anglian Air Ambulance service at the Waitrose store in Newmarket, Matteo decided he would like to do something to help and now both EAAA and the Magpas air ambulance benefit from his fund-raising efforts.

When he had to choose a school project for the year, it was no surprise that Matteo, a pupil at the Cambridge Steiner School, at Fulbourn, decided he would set a target of raising £500 for Magpas.

Among other ideas, he decided to get friends and family involved in donating items for a Christmas hamper which could be auctioned on eBay. This was so successful that he has been able to fill three hampers with goodies including wine, olive oil, biscuits, crisps, homemade cake, candles, marmalade, chocolate and shortbread. A fourth hamper has been generously donated by the La Hogue farm shop at Chippenham.

One of the hampers will be raffled and Matteo has been busy planning leaflets to drop off around the town to encourage prospective bidders and raffle ticket buyers.

As a reward for his efforts on their behalf, both EAAA and Magpas keep Matteo up to date with their news and send him posters. He was invited to visit EAAA in Cambridge last year when he presented the pilots with a yellow helicopter he had made from LEGO.

He was also due to visit the Magpas base in Huntingdon during the summer but Covid restrictions meant the trip was called off. However, he was thrilled when he received an invitation to attend the special landing of the new Magpas helicopter in Newmarket earlier this year.

“They are all so kind to Matteo and very supportive of everything he does,”said Lucie.

