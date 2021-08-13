The children of a woman who was found dead at a Newmarket house have made a desperate plea for help to give their mother the 'amazing send off she deserves'.

Sirus Price and his sisters India and Amy have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral of their mum Donna, who was found dead by police at a property in New Cheveley Road.

In a statement on the page, the trio said that they and other family members had been 'heartbreakingly left behind' following the loss of their mum.

Donna Price died at a property in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket. Picture: Donna Price/Facebook

They said: "Any support or help towards this would mean the world to everyone.

"She deserves an amazing send off that people can come to pay their respect and show their love and support.

"Hopefully with your help, we can provide this closure for everyone.

The children of Donna Price are appealing for help to pay for her funeral. Picture: Donna Price/Facebook

"Rest in peace Donna Price, may the world forever remember your life and the laughter you have given to so many."

The page, which was created just three days ago, has already raised £585.

Donna, 43, was found dead at around 10.10pm on August 7 after emergency services were called to the property in Newmarket's town centre.

Following a post mortem, Suffolk Police said she died after falling from a height.

Emergency services were called to a property in New Cheveley Road on August 7. Picture: Mark Westley

On the day of her death, two men, aged 50 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have now both been released on bail.

