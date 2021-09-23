A contentious McDonald’s restaurant development in Newmarket is on schedule to open before the end of this year.

The project was objected to by Suffolk Highways and Newmarket Town Council on grounds of highway plans and the perceived contravention of the town’s neighbourhood plan, but the application for the Willie Snaith Road site was approved in April of this year.

With work progressing smoothly in the months since, the building is now nearing completion.

McDonalds, Newmarket

A spokesman for the fast-food brand said: “We are pleased to say that we are progressing well with our plans and everything is on schedule.

“We hope to have everything ready to open the restaurant to the public in November of this year.”

