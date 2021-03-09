Big Macs will be on the menu in Newmarket for the first time later this year as fast food giant McDonald's is set to open its town branch by the end of 2021.

The American company is expected to begin building work on its Willie Snaith Road drive-through site imminently, with diggers seen clearing the land late last month.

Last night a McDonald's spokesman told Suffolk News: “We are pleased to be progressing with our plans and hope to have everything ready to open at the restaurant sometime before the end of 2021."

Until it opens burger fans in the town will have to continue travelling to Barton Mills, just outside Mildenhall, or Cambridge, for their triple cheeseburger, fries and strawberry milkshake.

In June last year West Suffolk Council approved the controversial proposals to build the drive-through, along with a Costa Coffee outlet, despite opposition from town councillors and nearby residents.

Newmarket Town Council said the build went against the recently adopted Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan, and raised highways concerns about opening the dive-through.

Public health concerns were also raised, with the takeaway directly adjoining the town's only playing fields.

And neighbours at Hatchfield Cottages told district planners about their concerns regarding litter, odour, noise and light from the development. They also had concerns about increased traffic on Willie Snaith Road and Fordham Road.

West Suffolk Council's planning department said the new restaurants would create 70 new jobs - 25 full time and 45 part time - and benefit the local economy.

The one acre site had previously been used as a park and ride in the town, and then as part of an overflow car park for Wickes, but had since gone unused.

When built it will be accessed using the roundabout used to access for Wickes and Tesco, and Suffolk Highways said it would not have a 'serious and detrimental' affect on local roads.

A McDonald's could also be opening in Soham soon, after Cambridgeshire County Council submitted plans to build one in land just off the A142 next to the BP Garage, around 200 metres from The Shade Primary School.

