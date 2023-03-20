Pop band McFly are set to perform at Newmarket Racecourses this summer, as part of the Newmarket Nights season of musical entertainment.

The band – which has seven UK number-one singles – will take to the stage in Newmarket on August 11.

They will be the final headline act of Newmarket Nights, a programme of open-air evening performances.

McFly will headline at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Credit: Newmarket Racecourses

Olly Murs, Craig David and Bastille are among the other acts performing in Newmarket this summer.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10am this Friday, with presale available from 10am on Wednesday.

General tickets start at £32 per head, while presale options start at £29.

In a statement, McFly said: "Newmarket! We’ve been honoured to have performed for you a few times, but never an evening show.

"We’ve heard incredible things and we’re ready to show you what we’ve got to make it truly a night to remember!"

The general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, Sophie Able, said: "Our series of Newmarket Nights are highlight in the summer calendar for the whole region and we’re delighted to have announced an array of phenomenal British talent so far.

"McFly are a fantastic addition to what will be an unmissable season on The July Course and we can’t wait for people to join us."