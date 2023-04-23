A Newmarket grandmother and a member of the Framlingham Flyers running club, will be amongst runners from Suffolk taking on the London Marathon today.

They will be joined by a Thurston father raising funds for the Sick Children's Trust, which helped his family whilst his son was battling for his life.

Here we meet some of the runners from our county tackling the 26.2 mile course, with some hoping to complete if for the very first time.

Anita Morris, from Love CBD in Burwell, is running in Sunday's London Marathon. Picture: Mecha Morton

Anita Morris, 47, from Newmarket, is one of those set to run her first marathon in London today and says running has made her a more confident and positive person.

The mother to Callum, 24, Chloe, 21, and 17-year-old Abigail, and grandmother to eighteen-month-old Pixie, had been running ‘on and off’ for a couple of years before deciding to have a go.

“This was a really big thing for me,” said Anita who secured one of only 17,000 places in the race ballot and opted to run in aid of MIND, the mental health charity.

The Sick Children's Trust offers rooms for families with sick children to live in close to the hospital. Picture: Andy Cross

Andy Cross, from Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, will running to raise money for the Sick Children's Trust which gave him and his family a home away from home close to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where his baby son was battling for his life.

Rory, Andy's youngest son, was born in January 2022 with a rare genetic condition called Chitayat Syndrome – a condition that has been confirmed in only 13 people in the world, with only one other case in the UK.

After spending the first few months of his life in West Suffolk Hospital, Rory was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital after becoming seriously ill with a cold in March last year.

It was during this time when the Sick Children’s Trust offered Andy and his wife Kirsty a room to live in at its Acorn House, just minutes away from the hospital.

Andy, Noah, Kirsty and Rory. Picture: Andy Cross

Joining the runners from Suffolk on the start line will be Victoria Orford from Ashfield near Stowmarket, who will be running for Lymphoma Action.

The cause is close to Victoria's heart as her husband Tom was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2012.

After seven months of intensive treatment Tom was told he was in remission - and has been ever since.

Victoria will be following in her husband's footsteps as he also ran the marathon for Lymphoma Action back in 2017.

She said: "I am very lucky to be able to run for the charity this year through my fantastic running club, Framlingham Flyers.

"The club have generously offered to fund the race for me which is typical of the kind and welcoming spirit of the club."

Anyone that wants to support Victoria, can do so here.

Jem Smith from Sudbury is running for Hope for Tomorrow. Picture: Submitted

Having completed the London Marathon 'a few times before', Jem Smith from Sudbury has decided to give himself an extra challenge in his 50th year.

Jem, who will be running for cancer charity Hope for Tomorrow, is attempting to a world record: the fastest marathon as a man dressed as a road vehicle.

Jem is hoping to break a Guinness World Record. Picture: Submitted

He said: "I've decided I want to do something a little bit different this year and raise some money for an extremely good cause."

Hope for Tomorrow run mobile cancer care units - allowing patients to fit their treatment in to their lives.

The team at Guinness World Records have approved Jem's record attempt and you can sponsor him here.

Lisa Lumley from Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, is running the London Marathon to raise money for Sarcoma UK. Picture: Lisa Lumley

Lisa Lumley from Risby will run her second marathon today in aid of Sarcoma UK - her husband Steve is now 15 years clear from Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

She said: “Thankfully Steve was diagnosed and treated readily, for which I will be eternally grateful. There are, however, other types of cancer that are harder to diagnose and treat, sarcoma (bone and soft tissue cancer) being one of the hardest.”

Lisa who has already raised more than £4,000, will be dedicating mile nine of the marathon to family friend Ali Barker, who is now nine years cancer free.

She will dedicate mile 16 to Isobel (Izzy) Sheppard who would have turned 16 in April. Izzy was diagnosed with sarcoma aged 12 and died at the end of last year.

Paul Tyrrell will be taking on a London Marathon next month. Picture: Supplied (63664639)

Paul Tyrrell, who lives in Tunstall, near Woodbridge, will be running in the capital to raise funds for Ambitious About Autism.

The 46-year-old father-of-two revealed he was inspired to take up the challenge as he understood the daily challenges neurodivergent people faced after his youngest daughter, 13-year-old Emma, was diagnosed with autism.

Paul, who has previously completed the Manchester Marathon said: "A few years ago I couldn't run to the end of the road and I certainly wouldn't have believed I could complete a marathon. On a personal level, it's been a real journey, and it's also great to be able to support a cause that's close to my heart."

Paul Tyrrell with daughter Emma. Picture Supplied (63664632)

Other runners from Suffolk pounding the pavements in the capital today include: Ben Bradshaw from Ipswich, running for the Down's Syndrome Association.

Ollie Gardiner from Essex will be running in memory of his friend Lucy Woolley from Chattisham near Ipswich who died following a riding accident in 2013.

If you are completing the London Marathon today we would love to see your photographs - please send them to: suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk