The votes have been counted in the Newmarket Journal’s Cutest Kid 2023 competition and we have not one but two winners.

With 45 beautiful children featuring in the competition and hundreds of votes sent in by readers, there was a tie for first place between Robyn Gibbs and Louie Smith, who will both receive the prize of a 20x16 inch canvas print.

For 17-months old Robyn, it was the second time she had shared a prize after finishing joint runner-up in last year’s competition.

Joint winner Robyn with mum Nicole Gibbs. Picture: Keith Heppell

She lives in Red Lodge, with her mother Nicole, a teaching assistant and father Matthew, who works as a carpenter/joiner, and is the couple’s first child.

Robyn’s grandmother Karen Pavitt, who entered her for the competition, said the family was pleased and proud of her.

“She is her parents’ first child and also first grandchild to both sets of grandparents.

“She is one in a million to us,” said Karen.

Joint winner Louie Smith with mum Olivia Christmas. Picture: Keith Heppell

Louie, who celebrated his first birthday yesterday, lives in Hislop Close, Newmarket, with his his mother Olivia Christmas, who works from home as a beautician and father Lewis Smith, who installs windows.

His proud mother said: “We were really excited and happy when we heard that Louie was one of the winners.”