Newmarket Town Council will mark the start of the festive shopping season at its annual Christmas lights switch-on tonight.

Families are invited to High Street, which will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm.

Events will take place all evening, ahead of the big switch on by Mark O’Reilly, a volunteer boxing coach- who was given the honour due to his community work - at 7pm.

The Starlight Sisters will be returning to Newmarket for the switch on. Picture: Mark Westley

Entertainment will be provided on stage, with Fairstead House School Choir performing at 5.05pm

At 5.25pm it will be the turn of the Snow Sisters, Ice Master and Deliver, and their Snowman Friend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a funfair and food stalls, including local favourites, such as The Tack Box, Il Sapori di Napoli, Bravo Café, Richer Spirits and Paulina’s Chilean Bakery.

A previous Newmarket Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Mark Westley

Children can visit Mr and Mrs Claus in the Newmarket Charitable Foundation’s pop-up shop

Many shops in the town will remain open throughout the evening. All public car parks will be free from 4pm. The Guineas multi-storey and toilets will be open until 9pm.

Stage timetable:

5:05pm- Fairstead House School Choir

5:25pm- The Snow Sisters, Ice Master and Deliver, and our Snowman Friend

5:45pm- Vogue Athletics

6:05pm- Starlight Sisters

6:30pm- Newmarket Community Choir

7:00pm- Switch On with Mark O'Reilly.