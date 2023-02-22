A former research scientist is hoping he has hit on a formula for success as he prepares to open his new business.

Neil Adcock is launching a new microbakery in Ely, near Newmarket, and says he is aiming to bring the magic of sourdough to his customers.

He will be running the start-up from his converted kitchen and back garden at his home in Back Hill, and is planning to launch the venture next month.

Neil Adcock, who plans to launch his micro bakery next month

Past lives have seen Neil as a research scientist, philosopher, and graphic designer, all in the Ely and Cambridge area.

Now, he is turning to his first love of baking and, wherever possible, he plans to be using locally sourced and organic ingredients.

“I’ve been baking as a hobby for 20 years and have a special affection for really good sourdough,” he said

“It’s not just about taste, though,” he added. “Sourdough is bread in its oldest and simplest form, made from three simple ingredients, flour, salt and water.

“There are no hidden additives and the length of the process results in bread that is nutritious, digestible, and with a lower glycemic index than standard, industrially produced, bread.”

Neil plans to launch his business with four core loaves, The Don, Pumpernickel’s Cousin, The Bastard, and The Umami Loaf, a mix of what he called the classic and unique.

In addition, each month he will be adding speciality loaves and sweet creations that can be ordered alongside the core bakes.

Baking days will be Wednesdays and Fridays.

Customers will be able to pre-order directly from his website from March 27 and pick up from his back garden bakery. Timings will be flexible, because, as a family man, he will sometimes need to collect his daughter from school.

Asked to sum up his new venture in one word, Neil said: “Excitement. While this is a commercial enterprise and needs to, excuse the pun, put bread on my table, there is no point if it doesn’t continue to excite me and my customers.”

Passionate about quality, he has been refining his recipes for the past year and plans to start sharing the highs and lows of the baking business via Facebook in the run-up to the launch.