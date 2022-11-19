A Newmarket-based professor is overseeing the world’s first clinical trials into the use of laboratory-grown blood which could change the lives of patients who need regular transfusions.

Professor Cedric Ghevaert, who works at Cambridge University’s Stem Cell Institute, is a consultant haematologist for the National Health Service’s Blood and Transplant unit and is working with colleagues from Bristol University in the ground breaking research.

A few teaspoons of blood grown in the laboratory from the stem cells of donors have been transfused into volunteers in the trial and over the next few months researchers will monitor whether the manufactured cells outlive those from donors.

Professor Cedric Ghevaert, who is taking a leading role in world first blood research. Picture: Mark Westley

As chief investigator, Prof Ghevaert is responsible for the design of the trial and for getting approval from the Medical Ethics Committee and Medical and Healthcare Regulatory Agency.

It was his role to inject the manufactured blood cells and to look after the welfare of the donors and the recipients as well as to deal with the data and results of the trials.

“Basically, I am responsible for delivering the trial in such a way that we get scientifically valid answers, and for the safety and wellbeing of all the participants,” he said.

As lab-grown cells are fresh, it is hoped they will last longer and, if that is the case, patients needing regular blood transfusions, such as those with sickle cell anaemia, may not need to be given it so often.

Prof Ghevaert said: “We hope our lab-grown red blood cells will last longer than those that come from blood donors.

“If our trial, the first such in the world, is successful it will mean that patients who currently require regular long-term blood transfusions will need fewer

in the future, helping to transform their care.”

Prof Ghevaert, who lives with his family in Ashley Road, is also involved in ongoing research to help patients affected by the rare and incurable blood cancer MPN.

People with this disease can live for a long time with continuous medication which comes with very unpleasant side effects.

Earlier this month with his wife, Marloes, and daughters, Naomi and Anouk, he organised and performed in the family’s seventh annual charity concert at All Saints’ Church, Newmarket, where he is also the organist.

The event, highlights of which included Prof Ghevaert’s performance of part of Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto, and a stirring rendition

of Puccini’s Nessun Dorma by tenor Alessandro Cortello, raised £1,800 for the MPN Voice charity which helps patients with MPN understand their disease and cope with the burden they face over the years.