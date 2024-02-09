Members of the Newmarket Branch of the Royal British Legion have celebrated after earning two county awards.

The results were announced at last week’s annual Suffolk RBL County Conference, held in Needham Market, when Newmarket was named the most efficient and progressive medium-sized branch in the county for the second year running.

Newmarket branch chairman Paul Greeenwood said their success was due to a year-round programme of events, including fund-raising, socials and trips which were also open to members of other branches.

Newmarket RBL branch members with certificates held by Rita and Brian Parsley and James Lay and Steven Maddox with the cup which was won for the second year running

He said they also recruited new members all year round and worked with army, air force and sea cadets as well as other youth groups as part of the national curriculum giving them an awareness of the welfare work carried out by the RBL and the importance of remembrance.

The branch was also runner-up in the Howard Dobson Trophy awarded for the highest percentage increase in new members in the year from October 1 2022 to September 30 2023.

Mr Greenwood said Newmarket membership now stood at about 64, an increase of 45 per cent on the previous year and included new members from a younger age group.

“The branch is doing well and heading in the right direction. We need to build on it and continue to expand and develop,” he said.