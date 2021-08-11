Newmarket Community Arts held the latest instalment of its Earth Arts Family Festival on Thursday, with dozens of families, and mayor Michael Jefferys making an appearance.

The free event, which ran from 1-4pm, included willow sculpture, kids’ yoga, a show by Cambridge Science Centre, a hip hop dance workshop and mural painting.

A spokesman for Newmarket Community Arts said: “What an afternoon. So much creative fun taking place in the memorial gardens and our young people really threw themselves in to it.

Family fun at the memorial garden.

“We would like to say thank you to all our volunteers.”

Today’s activities will include mural painting, story telling by Newmarket Library, a clay workshop and much more.

Visit the Newmarket Community Arts Facebook page for more details.

