Eighty-one years to the day German bombs, dropped by a lone enemy aircraft, tore Newmarket High Street apart a plaque is to be unveiled in memory of the civilians who lost their lives as a result of the attack.

The memorial, originally suggested by the Newmarket Local History Society, will bear 20 names and will be a lasting tribute to those who died as a result of the attack on February 18, 1941.

The commemoration was due to have been held last year but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

This photograph taken in the immediate aftermath of the attack, gives an idea of the devastation caused to Newmarket's High Street.

An exhibition, organised by the society, about the bombing will be held in the memorial hall from 9am until 8.30pm and at 6.30pm there will be a presentation by the history society ahead of the plaque unveiling at 7.15pm. Relatives of those who died have been invited to attend.

Due to wartime censorship the full story of the devastating attack, by a lone German aircraft, and even the names of all the casualties, were shrouded in mystery until members of the history society researched the incident decades later when many previously unknown, and often poignant, stories of the townspeople who lost their lives came to light.

Town mayor, Cllr Michael Jeffreys, said: “Although this event has been delayed by the pandemic, it is important that we remember the residents of Newmarket who lost their lives as a consequence of the bombing of Newmarket High Street.

Teenager Billy Whelan, whose life was cut short by the attack.

“We are grateful to the local history society for searching out the truth of this terrible tragedy.”

Only decades later was it discovered that the town’s memorial hall may well have been the bomber pilot’s target.

For on the day of the attack it had been the venue for a meeting of senior military personnel and, had it taken a direct hit, the course of the war could have been very different.

Eighteen shops and businesses were destroyed.

But although the hall survived the rest of the town wasn’t quite so lucky.

As well as the dead, the youngest fatality a three-month-old baby, hundreds were injured by flying glass and shrapnel, and 18 shops and businesses were destroyed.

And for every life lost a family was devastated and the town left to count the human cost of what remains the darkest day in its history.