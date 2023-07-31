A service of remembrance was held in Ely’s marketplace for the lives lost in the Korean War – with four veterans of the conflict in attendance.

The event featured a Bible reading from the president of the Cambridgeshire RBL, Col Roger Herriot.

Wreaths were then laid by local dignitaries.

Korean War veterans were among those in attendance at the recent service in Ely. Credit: Royal British Legion

Tens of thousands of British troops served in the Korean War, which took place between 1950 and 1953.

The Rev Ruth Holmes, curate of St Mary’s Parish Church, said: “We have come here today, in these difficult times for our world, to remember, with thanksgiving and sorrow, those whose lives have been given and taken away through conflict in Korea.

“We remember, too, the ongoing impact of a conflict without true peace.”