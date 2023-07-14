A football tournament set up in memory of an ‘always smiling’ and ‘popular’ teenager from Newmarket is to take place this weekend.

The Niall Kavanagh Memorial Shield will be held this Saturday on the Recreation Ground, in Balsham, near Haverhill where four teams will compete to win a tournament that is returning for a second time.

It was first staged in 2022 and bears the name of former AFC Balsham midfielder Niall, who was just 19 when he died of the brain tumour on November 1, 2021 – just three weeks after his illness was diagnosed.

Niall Kavanagh was just 19 when he died from a brain tumour, just three weeks after it was diagnosed.

The tournament will see AFC Balsham, Whittlesford FC, Linton Granta A and Hemingfords United A compete in a round robin format, with the top two in the table then playing each other to decide the winner. All the players will wear black armbands in honour of Niall.

A shield will be presented to the winning team by Niall’s mum Claire, who lives in Balsham, where Niall also lived for a while.

The man who initiated the tournament, AFC Balsham manager Ali Collins, first met Niall when the club was reformed in 2021 and was looking for players.

Four teams will compete for the Niall Kavanagh Memorial Shield on Saturday. Niall, pictured, played for Balsham AFC among other teamsContributed picture

Ali said: ”When we first started the trials and training to see what players we would like to get the club started up, he was there.

“Everyone liked him. He always had a smile on his face. He was always willing to learn and always wanted to join in. He would have been really good attribute as a football player. He was really good. It’s such a shame what happened.

“The shock here was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it. He never once said to me in any of the games that he played that he felt unwell.”

Mr Collins added: “The main thing for me is the memory of Niall and to play some football in his honour and if we have some money left over we will donate it.”

Claire Kavanagh with sons Ryan and Conal at a race day held in Niall's honour last year

The team, which now plays in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire County League, was offered the chance to postpone its first game after Niall’s death.

However, the team ‘really wanted to play for Niall’, said Mr Collins, and went on to win 6-2.

The tournament will be followed one week later, on July 22, by a charity match between AFC Balsham and The Bell Inn Landlord’s XI. The day will also include a raffle, barbecue, disco and karaoke.

Last year the event raised over £5,000 for Brain Tumour Research, although this year a different charity will be the beneficiary.

Claire is supporting calls made by Brain Tumour Research to increase government funding in research for brain tumours. A petition aims to reach 100,000 signatures, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.