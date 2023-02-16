Nearly eighty years after her death, one of the most remarkable women in the history of horseracing still lies next to her husband in an unmarked grave in Newmarket cemetery.

But at last, her family has teamed up with The Jockey Club to celebrate the life of Ellen Chaloner, the first woman to be granted a trainer’s permit in her own right and to honour her memory.

Invitations have gone out from The Jockey Club to a special event on March 6, two days before International Women’s Day, when plans will be announced to permanently honour Ellen.

Ellen Chaloner with oldest son Tom

Seven years ago, in the Journal of March 10, 2016, we told Ellen’s inspiring story and, with racing enthusiast, Chris Liesack, a distant relative of Ellen through his mother’s family, appealed to the racing community to raise money for a headstone.

At that time, no help was forthcoming, although at a later date Journal content editor, Alison Hayes, suggested that one of the streets in the new development between Newmarket and Exning should be named after Ellen. The developers agreed and the street is now Chaloner Way.

Ellen Chaloner was born into the heart of 19th century racing and was steeped in its history as the daughter, sister, wife and mother of renowned owners, trainers and jockeys.

Born in Middleham in 1846, Ellen’s father was ‘Old’ John Osborne, one of the great trainers of the era. Many of his winners were ridden by Ellen’s brother John Jnr, who was 55 when he won the 2,000 Guineas for the fifth time in 1888.

Ellen was married in the mid-1850s to one of her father’s apprentices, Tom Chaloner, whose career as a jockey encompassed 10 Classic winners, including the 2000 Guineas-Derby double in 1863 on Macaroni.

The couple went on to have six sons and a daughter and, when Tom hung up his riding boots and became a trainer, they settled in Osborne House in what is now Sackville Street in Newmarket.

Sadly, just two years after his greatest triumph with Scot Free in the 1884 2000 Guineas, Tom became ill and died at 47. He was buried in in the presence of all the great and good of Newmarket’s racing community in the town’s cemetery, the grave described by the Journal of April 10 1886 as being ‘near the late Mrs Fred Archer’s handsome tomb’.

It was then that Ellen won her place in the history of the sport.

With none of her sons old enough to take on the reins from their father, she applied to The Jockey Club for permission to train the string of horses at Osborne House and the historic permit was granted almost immediately.

She regularly sent out winners, some ridden by her sons George and Richard who were both apprenticed to their mother. George, along with his brothers Thomas and Philip went on to train in Newmarket.

As she grew older, Ellen continued to be a familiar face in the town and was often seen with Fred Archer’s orphaned daughter Nellie riding out on the heath on a Sunday.

A widow for 58 years, Ellen also had to endure the loss of four of her sons before her own death at her Newmarket home in March 1944 at the age of 98.

After her funeral at St Agnes Church, attended by a virtual who’s who of racing figures, she was laid to rest next to her husband in Section A Plot 52 in Newmarket cemetery where the grave remains, unmarked and unnoticed. Something which is hopefully about to change.