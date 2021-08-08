Suffolk Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s died during an incident at a property in Newmarket last night.

The men, who are from Newmarket and are aged 50 and 57, were arrested following the incident, which took place at 10.10pm last night at a property on New Cheveley Road.

An ambulance attended the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following death of a woman at property on New Cheveley Road last night. Picture by Mark Westley

Next of kin have been informed and a police cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Early inquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community, with the arrested men currently being held for questioning.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint Major Investigation Team, quoting 37/43271/21.

