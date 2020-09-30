Men flee after police called to burglary in progress in Windsor Road, Newmarket
Police are hunting for two men who burgled a Newmarket house earlier today and fled as officers arrived.
Suffolk Police were called shortly before 3pm to Windsor Road to reports of a burglary in progress, and when officers arrived two men fled the scene.
A huge police response attended the detached house, with officers carrying searching the area for the two suspects.
A spokesman told Suffolk News: "Enquiries remain ongoing in order to trace two males who fled from the property.
"It isn’t currently known if anything was stolen."
The police spokesman added: "Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 222 of 30 September 2020."
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket