Police are hunting for two men who burgled a Newmarket house earlier today and fled as officers arrived.

Suffolk Police were called shortly before 3pm to Windsor Road to reports of a burglary in progress, and when officers arrived two men fled the scene.

A huge police response attended the detached house, with officers carrying searching the area for the two suspects.

Police outside a house in Windsor Road, Newmarket. Picture: Dan Barker (42504067)

A spokesman told Suffolk News: "Enquiries remain ongoing in order to trace two males who fled from the property.

"It isn’t currently known if anything was stolen."

The police spokesman added: "Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 222 of 30 September 2020."

