One lane has reopened on a major route following a collision.

Lane two on the A11 southbound between the A1304 at Six Mile Bottom, near Newmarket, and the A1307 at Babraham, was shut this morning.

A National Highways spokesperson previously said there had been four miles of congestion on approach.

There are miles of congestion on the A11 southbound near Six Mile Bottom with one lane closed following a collision. Picture: Google Maps

The lane was reopened by 8.41am.