Drivers using the A14 in Suffolk are being warned to expect delays this morning as the road has been closed in both directions due to a 'police-led incident' just over the border.

A short time ago, Highways England said the A14 was shut between junction 33 at Milton and junction 35 at Stow Cum Quy in Cambridgeshire.

In a post on Twitter, the authority said there were three miles of congestion on the eastbound carriageway and urged drivers to allow extra journey time or seek alternative routes if possible.

