There were severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the westbound route at midday following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry at the A11 turn-off, near junction 36.

Two lanes were closed, but traffic was seen queuing in all three lanes.

Traffic queueing at junction 37. Picture: Highways England

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said one of the drivers was injured.

At its peak, there were miles of tailbacks, extending back to junction 38, and delays of at least 75 minutes were reported.

In addition, there was heavy traffic in and around Newmarket, including the A1304, Fordham Road and the B1506, with delays in excess of 10 minutes.

Both lanes reopened at 2.10pm, but there were still delays of more than an hour, National Highways said.

As of 5pm, all traffic is moving freely.