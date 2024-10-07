A14 blocked near Newmarket after two-lorry crash
Published: 16:20, 07 October 2024
| Updated: 17:25, 07 October 2024
Miles of tailbacks have been reported on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash.
Emergency services are at the scene on the eastbound route, between junctions 36 and 37.
Two lorries collided, blocking the route.
A spokesperson for National Highways said there was about 60 minutes of delays.
As of 5.25pm, two lanes were shut is shut as teams work to clear a fuel spillage.
Motorists can expect about five miles of tailbacks between Newmarket and Cambridge.