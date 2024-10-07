Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A14 blocked near Newmarket after two-lorry crash

By Ash Jones
Published: 16:20, 07 October 2024
 | Updated: 17:25, 07 October 2024

Miles of tailbacks have been reported on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene on the eastbound route, between junctions 36 and 37.

Two lorries collided, blocking the route.

There are delays on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket. Picture: Google
A spokesperson for National Highways said there was about 60 minutes of delays.

As of 5.25pm, two lanes were shut is shut as teams work to clear a fuel spillage.

Motorists can expect about five miles of tailbacks between Newmarket and Cambridge.

