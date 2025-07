Two lanes on the A14 are closed due to an oil spill and damaged road sign after a crash.

At about 1pm, National Highways said the two outside lanes were shut on the A14 westbound between junctions 38 and 37, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson said there were delays of more than 30 minutes on the approach, with four miles of tailbacks.

A specialist team was en route to clear the spill.