Tailbacks have been reported on the A14 near Newmarket where two lanes remain shut due to flooding.

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11.

The issue was first reported on Thursday.

A National Highways spokesperson said works were ongoing to implement a repair and clear the standing water.

There are delays of 30 minutes on approach with about three miles of tailbacks.