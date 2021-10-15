A home-bred colt by Sea The Stars had Lady Lloyd-Webber, and her husband Andrew, smiling as it lit up the second day of Tattersalls prestigious October Yearling Sale Book 1, selling for 1.2 million guineas.

The couple were at Park Paddocks to watch the colt from their Watership Down Stud sell with Lord Lloyd-Webber arriving in Newmarket just in time to catch the moment the hammer went down.

“I got here just in time in a taxi, I just walked in at the 600,000 guineas mark,” he said.

Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1. Picture credit: Tattersalls

The colt is out of So Mi Dar, a group race winning half-sister to the Lloyd-Webber’s champion two and three-year-old Too Darn Hot.

“He is a beautiful horse, hopefully he will win the Guineas, “ said Lady Lloyd-Webber, “and then will carry on winning group one.”

The colt was bought on behalf of Bill Farish’s Woodford Racing.

Top price at the three-day sale, which ended on Thursday, was a filly, also by Sea The Stars, which was sold for 1.5 million guineas to Anthony Stroud bidding on behalf of Godolphin.

The October Yearling Sales continue at Tattersalls until Saturday.

