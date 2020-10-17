A daughter of the world’s pre-eminent stallion, Galileo, set the sale ring at Tattersalls alight as she became the highest priced yearling filly sold in the world in 2020.

Lot 436, a daughter of Shastye, sold to M V Magnier for 3.4 million guineas.

Consigned by Newsells Park Stud, near Royston, she is a sister to the Group 1 winners Japan and Mogul and is set to join them under the care of trainer Aidan O’Brien at Ballydoyle.

Lot 436 Galileo (IRE) / Shastye (IRE) B.F. (GB)Newsells Park Stud Ltd. M V Magnier 3,400,000TattersallsOctober Yearling Sale Book 1 08/10/20 (42669051)

The mare, Shastye, has proved a goldmine for her owners with her seven yearlings to be sold at Tattersalls realising just shy of 14 million guineas.

Just a couple of hours before, another daughter of Galileo, out of the Grade 1-placed Prize Exhibit, had briefly held the accolade as the most valuable yearling filly to be sold in the world this year when selling for 2.8 million guineas.

Book 1 of Tattersalls October Yearling Sale 1, held over three days last week, also saw a Soham stud celebrating when Pantile Stud’s yearling colt by Kingman out of Galicuix was sold for 2.7 million guineas .The stud is owned by Soham businessman Colin Murfitt, who bought the colt’s dam for just 8,000 guineas seven years ago. “I keep my horses on good black fen land and it’s clearly good for them,” he said.

At the end of the sale, Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “Since the early part of this year every walk of life has been thrown into turmoil and the global bloodstock industry is no exception. The scale of the disruption, which everyone has faced, is best illustrated by the fact that this week’s sale has been the first 2020 British, Irish or French yearling sale to have taken place at both its originally intended location and date.

“In terms of the market, none of us can pretend that all is plain sailing and a slightly lower clearance rate reflects prevailing commercial realities from which none of us are immune, but we can also reflect on a resilience and sustained demand for quality yearlings in spite of the wider challenges.

"Book 1 of the 2020 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale has yet again produced the highest price for a yearling sold in Europe and North America, as well as the highest priced yearling filly in the world and three of the 10 highest prices ever at this fixture.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket