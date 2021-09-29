Newmarket welcomed tourism minister Nigel Huddleston on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to Suffolk organised by Visit East of England.

He visited the National Horseracing Museum and after a guided tour of the complex he moved on to Clarehaven Stables, home to trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Tracey Harding, manager of Discover Newmarket, said: “We were able to explain how we are working with local businesses, stakeholders, along with Visit East of England and VisitBritain, to encourage the return of both our domestic and international visitors.

Ministerial visit to the National Horseracing Museum by Nigel Huddlestone..PICTURED: MP Nigel Huddlestone having a go on the simulator, over looked by Frank Conlon (Ex Jockey)...Picture by Mecha Morton..

"Today’s visit provided an opportunity to explain how resilient and innovative our businesses have been during this challenging time and how we are working together to once again welcome visitors to the home of horseracing.”

