A Newmarket man who went missing from his home at the weekend has been found.

John Day was found in Cambridge last night, Suffolk Police have said.

Mr Day was last seen at his home in Newmarket at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

John Daly, who went missing from his Newmarket home on Saturday. (40893047)

Detectives believed he went to the town's railway station, in Green Road, and boarded a train but were unsure of his direction of travel.

A police spokesman today said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this appeal."

