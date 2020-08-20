Missing man found in Cambridge after days away from his Newmarket home
Published: 09:42, 20 August 2020
| Updated: 09:44, 20 August 2020
A Newmarket man who went missing from his home at the weekend has been found.
John Day was found in Cambridge last night, Suffolk Police have said.
Mr Day was last seen at his home in Newmarket at about 4.30pm on Saturday.
Detectives believed he went to the town's railway station, in Green Road, and boarded a train but were unsure of his direction of travel.
A police spokesman today said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this appeal."
