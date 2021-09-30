A teenager from Elmswell who had been reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Eighteen-year-old Daisy Bartrum was reported missing on Tuesday at about 11.40pm, after she was last seen at about 6.45pm that night.

Police issued a missing person appeal to try and find her, and the officers who launched the search said they were 'concerned for her wellbeing'.

Daisy Bartrum, who was found in Newmarket last night

But today Suffolk Police have called off their search after the pregnant woman was found yesterday evening in Newmarket.

A spokesman from the force thanked members of the public for their help in finding the missing woman.

