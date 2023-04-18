A mobile cinema will return to Newmarket for the coronation weekend offering a range of films as well as the coronation ceremony on the big screen.

Abbeygate Cinema will bring their moving cinema to George Lambton Playing Fields on Fordham Road from Friday May 5 to Monday May 8, with daytime and evening showings each day.

The ceremony itself will also be shown live at the cinema on Saturday with free viewing.

Abbeygate Cinema's Moving Cinema will return to Newmarket. Picture: Abbeygate Cinema (63618322)

Chris Peters, associate manager of The Moving Cinema said: "Our last visit back in February was a great success – we were really well attended – so we had to come back.

"The coronation weekend seemed the perfect time and of course we’ll be showing the coronation itself for free.

"Our mobile cinema is fully heated and air conditioned, with full digital projection and surround sound facilities, and is fully accessible."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, will all be shown over the long weekend.