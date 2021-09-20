Montaz in Newmarket's Old Station Road brings a little bit of luxury to every meal
For many of us, the thought of an Indian meal is synonymous with sitting on the sofa and watching a film in our pyjamas.
A curry is one of the top options for a takeaway in the UK, alongside a Chinese, pizza or trusty fish and chips.
But Montaz restaurant in Newmarket's Old Station Road brings a luxury to the Indian cuisine like we've never tasted before.
While the classic onion bhajis feature among the starters on Montaz's extensive menu, we opted for the calamari pakora and chicken wings.
Both dishes were beautifully presented and, while the portion sizes weren't the biggest, they filled us up just enough before the next course.
The main meals ordered at our table were lamb rogan, chicken Madras and vegetable tikka masala, which were served with pilau rice and a Peshwari naan.
It took us a long time to decide on what to choose; the menu descriptions made every dish sound mouth-watering.
But thankfully everyone at the table raved about their choices, and all bowls and plates were scraped clean in just a matter of minutes.
And it's not only the food that makes Montaz one of the county's must-visit eateries.
From first stepping inside the restaurant, customers feel like they are in a fine-dining restaurant; the decor contemporary yet comforting
.
The servers are friendly and attentive and everything about our visit came with a little bit of luxury - right down to the hot towels brought at the end of the meal.
It can't be denied that the prices are high at Montaz - single starters are between £5 and £7 and main meals can cost anything from £11.50 to around £20 - but the quality of the food and experience make it worth it.
It's maybe not somewhere I could afford to go every weekend, but for a special occasion or when I have a bit of extra cash, I'd look no further.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket